Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie, had the best seat in the house for her dad’s Jonas Brothers concert on Friday, October 13.

Chopra Jonas, 41, was spotted carrying Malti, 21 months, into the Amway Center in Orlando via multiple social media videos. The Citadel actress, who wore a pink minidress, held her daughter as they walked to their VIP seats. Malti complemented her mom in a white ensemble with bright pink safety headphones.

They arrived alongside Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle Jonas, and their two daughters: Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6. Danielle’s parents, Bucky and Angela Deleasa, also joined the group.

The squad sat in the front row, where Nick, 31, was able to see his daughter’s face up close. According to TikTok footage, Chopra Jonas placed Malti’s feet on the edge of the stage as Nick walked by during the band’s performance of “When You Look Me in the Eyes.”

After spotting Malti, Nick bent down to hold his little girl’s hand while Chopra Jonas giggled in the background. He punctuated the moment with a sweet kiss on his daughter’s forehead before he walked across the stage for the remainder of the song.

Nick and Chopra Jonas, who wed in 2018, welcomed their first baby in January 2022 via surrogate. After more than 100 days in a hospital NICU, Malti went home with her parents.

“It’s been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I’ve always been like, ‘What’s the next thing?’ But now I feel I have a center, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her,” Chopra Jonas recalled to British Vogue in February. “I want her to be able to look back and be proud of my choices. I want to do right by her.”

Malti has since joined her parents on their global work projects and family vacations. “My mom’s around, Nick’s parents come in when we have to travel,” Chopra Jonas exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “Both of us have to travel, but you kind of make it work. It takes a village and she’s the greatest gift of our lives.”

The actress added at the time: “I was raised by a working mother and father and you just kind of [juggle everything]. You rely on the community around you. I was raised by my grandmom, my grandparents when my mom and dad would be at work. And we do the same [for Malti].”

Malti has even been able to travel with her dad — and uncles Kevin, 35, and Joe Jonas — on their band’s The Tour, which kicked off in August at New York City’s Yankee Stadium.