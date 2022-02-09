Quentin Tarantino’s Wife Daniella Pick Is Pregnant With Their 2nd Baby

Another cutie for Quentin Tarantino! The filmmaker’s wife, Daniella Pick, is pregnant with their second baby.

A source close to the couple confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 9.

Tarantino, 58, and Pick, 38, got engaged in 2017 after nearly eight years together. “We’re very happy and excited,” the singer told the Associated Press after the Tennessee native got down on one knee.

In November of the following year, the pair tied the knot in a private Los Angeles ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The actor told GQ prior to meeting Pick that he had his doubts about marriage. “Here’s the thing. When I’m doing a movie, I’m not doing anything else. It’s all about the movie,” he told the magazine in 2009. “I don’t have a wife. I don’t have a kid. Nothing can get in my way. The whole world can go to hell and burst into flames. I don’t care. This is my life.”

The Oscar nominee, however, clarified that his mindset could change in the future, explaining, “I’m not saying that I’ll never get married or have a kid before I’m 60. But I’ve made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies.”

One year after his and the Israel native’s nuptials, Tarantino confirmed that Pick was pregnant with their first child. The duo’s baby boy arrived in February 2020.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born February 22, 2020,” a rep for the pair told Us Weekly at the time. The little one was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, and they named him Leo.

“We almost didn’t name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio,” the director told Jimmy Kimmel in June 2021. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but … he’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion. So he’s a lion. That’s how we thought about him.”

The new dad went on to share his son’s milestones, saying, “He’s talking — they’re not necessarily words, but he makes himself understood. He can only say one word and that is ‘abba,’ which is the Hebrew word for ‘dada.’ And a third of the time, he means me.”

Tarantino was learning Hebrew alongside his baby boy at the time. “Leo watches these baby TV [shows] and it’s all in Hebrew,” he said during the Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. “I’m learning the Sesame Street version of Hebrew.”

