Rachel Bilson’s daughter, Briar Rose, has no interest in becoming a big sister anytime soon.

“She’s so adamant. She’s like, ‘You’re not allowed to have a baby,’” Bilson, 42, shared on the Monday, December 18, episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast. “She’s like, ‘No, you’re not having a baby, Mom.’ Well, it’s just been us. She’s almost 9, you know, so she’s very accustomed to our little situation.”

Bilson welcomed her daughter in October 2014 with ex Hayden Christensen. The pair ended their nearly 10-year-long relationship in September 2017. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the two had “been on the outs for a couple of months.”

On Monday’s podcast, Bilson’s former Hart of Dixie costar Wilson Bethel joked that there would be no better way to “shake things up” between the mother-daughter duo than “to insert a baby into the mix.” He added: “I think it might just be the right way to get Briar out of her comfort zone. You know, she comes home from school one day and you’ve adopted a child.”

Bilson didn’t share whether she’d be interested in adopting a child but noted that Briar Rose recently had a strong reaction to learning her younger cousin is adopted. “I was like, ‘Did you not [know]? Did I not tell her?’ And Briar, like, her face, she was like, ‘What the f–k, Mom?’” Bilson recalled. “And I think she felt like everybody knew but her. I know, it’s such a sweet moment.”

Although Briar Rose enjoys being an only child, Bilson revealed earlier this year that she has experienced several pregnancy struggles over the years. “I’ve had miscarriages. So, I’ve had losses,” the O.C. alum said during an October episode of her podcast. She went on to explain that the miscarriages occurred “early on” in her pregnancies and that she “never carried” the child for long.

While the actress tends to keep her daughter out of the public eye on social media, Bilson has shared several insights into their day-to-day life on her podcast. Back in August, she told listeners that Briar was “so mad” that they left Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert early.

“Briar’s friend Aria danced her ass off to ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ — she was feeling it — and then just turned around, sat in her seat and passed out,” Bilson noted. “Everyone around us was laughing because it was so cute. Briar wanted to stay until the end but her two friends were just done. So, we left early.”

One month later, Bilson revealed that she still has Briar’s baby potty and keeps it in her car in case she experiences “pee anxiety” on the road. “And if I have to go, I put it in the back seat and I pee in it and dump it,” she stated. “I have my spray bottle with soap. I have a whole thing. I am a pee-er, you guys.”