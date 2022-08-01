Tissues, please! One of Matthew Stafford‘s daughters cried on mom Kelly Stafford‘s shoulder because the Rams quarterback is away at training camp.

“Missing daddy,” the former cheerleader, 33, captioned a video via her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 31.

Their daughter was sobbing while Kelly, who was wearing a Los Angeles Rams baseball cap, tried to soothe her. “Calm down baby, shhhh,” the “Morning After” podcast host said while hugging the little girl.

One of her followers replied to the clip: “Military moms and dads will understand that last story. Thank you.”

Kelly was touched and quick to note that Matthew, 34, going an hour away for football training was nothing compared to a tour of duty.

“Another reason to always remember to be incredibly grateful for the men and women serving … and their families,” the NFL wife wrote alongside a screenshot of the comment. “Couldn’t imagine the amount of sacrifice every family member makes just so the rest of us can be safe. Matthew isn’t gone long, they seem him randomly for a few minutes … nothing compared to what military kids experience.”

She concluded: “So thank you to everyone who is serving/has served. You are what makes this county great because you are what makes our freedom possible.”

The Staffords share four daughters, twins Chandler and Sawyer, 5, Hunter, 4, and Tyler, 2.

“1 on 4 right now. We miss you @matthewstafford,” she wrote on her podcast’s Instagram on Thursday, July 28.

However, one of her daughters’ breakdowns may have happened after having to say goodbye to dad again. On her personal page, Kelly shared a series of photos that showed the family visiting Matthew at training camp in Irvine, California, alongside Matthew’s sister Page Stafford Clark. They attended open training on Saturday, July 30.

“Family ❤️. So grateful @pagesclark to have the weekend with y’all,” the brain tumor survivor captioned a carousel of photos on Monday, August 1. “Sucks to live far from family, but it makes for an incredible reunion.. and also tough goodbyes. Love you guys so much and missing y’all already!”

Matthew was happy to see his loved ones on the field, even though he still had to focus on getting himself game-ready for the season. “It was good to see ’em! I love to seeing ’em in their cheerleading outfits,” the NFL player said at a press conference after the practice.

However, he did have to explain to them that dad was still at work. “They were full of spirit, but I just gave them a quick hug and told them I had a little extra work to do. They were understanding at that point. It’s always fun to see them,” he said.

