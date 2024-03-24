Bhad Bhabie can’t get enough of her little one.

The rapper, born Danielle Bregoli, shared a sweet snap via Instagram on Saturday, March 23, cuddling with her newborn daughter. Bhabie, 20, donned a pink robe while her baby was swaddled in a cloth featuring multi-colored hearts.

The upload came days after Bhabie revealed she gave birth to a baby girl with boyfriend Le Vaughn in a black-and-white photo shared via Instagram Story.

Bhabie has yet to unveil the baby’s name but previously said she planned to give her child the moniker Kali Love. (In February, Bhabie also shared pics via Instagram seemingly from her baby shower, with a sign that read her little one’s name.)

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

“The name doesn’t really have any specific meaning, it’s just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them,” Bhabie told People in February. “I thought that Love went good with Kali.”

Bhabie told the outlet that she and Le Vaughn found out she was pregnant in July 2023. “I was a day late and I took a test, but I took a test only a day late, because I was just eating so much and I felt like something was off,” she said.

After Bhabie’s test was positive, she said Le Vaughn was “still asleep” but she woke him up to share the news. “I probably could have did it in a cute way, but I just woke him up and was like, ‘Look, look, look!'”

Bhabie announced her pregnancy via Instagram in December 2023 by posting pics of her growing bump.

Related: Celeb Moms Debut Postpartum Bodies Days After Giving Birth Celebrity moms are becoming more and more open about their pregnancies — and have started sharing their postpartum bodies on social media. “So amazing what we [mothers] can do,” Bachelor Nation’s Bekah Martinez captioned an Instagram Story mirror selfie in February 2019 after welcoming her first baby. “I’ve never felt so much respect and love […]

As for the type of parent she envisioned being, Bhabie told the outlet that she predicts she’ll be the stricter one between her and Le Vaughn.

“I even see people saying, ‘Oh, I don’t think she’s ready. I don’t think she’s ready,’” she told People. “It’s like, ‘How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I’m ready to be a mother or not?’ I don’t even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It’s just kind of off.”

Bhabie added that she was ready to “dress up and take out” her baby, gushing, “I’m really excited for her.”

Bhabie rose to fame in 2016 when her appearance on Dr. Phil went viral after she coined the iconic phrase, “Cash me outside, how ‘bout that?”