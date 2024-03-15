Bhad Bhabie is officially a mom.

The rapper, born Danielle Bregoli, gave birth to a baby girl with boyfriend Le Vaughn. She announced the new addition via a black-and-white photo shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 14.

Bhabie, 20, hasn’t confirmed the baby’s name but told People in February that she planned to name her Kali Love.

“The name doesn’t really have any specific meaning, it’s just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them,” she said. “I thought that Love went good with Kali.”

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024 So many stars have announced that they are expanding their broods by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

The photo from Bhabie’s IG doesn’t reveal much, as the baby is almost entirely covered by a blanket and hat. But the new mom can be forgiven for taking some alone time with the newest addition to her family.

Bhabie is certainly capable of sharing more when she is ready. She made waves with a wild sex-reveal shoot that included her sitting on a motorcycle that shot pink exhaust from the back. She collaborated with Heaven by Marc Jacobs and designer Victor Barragan to bring that moment to life.

Bhabie first rose to fame in 2016 when her appearance on Dr. Phil went viral, earning her the moniker “Cash Me Outside Girl.” Her spot came in a segment titled “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime.”

Just one year later, Bhabie became the youngest female rapper to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her single “These Heaux.”

Related: Who Has Made $1 Million? Breaking Down Celebrities' OnlyFans Salaries Knowing their worth. As OnlyFans made a name for itself as an online subscription service for content creators, many stars took advantage of their large audience by joining the website. OnlyFans allows people to put out any sort of content, including nude photos, at a price they think their followers will pay to view them. […]

She’s proof that one’s past does not have to dictate one’s future. She teamed up with Paris Hilton in 2021 to spread awareness for Breaking Code Silence, an organization that advocates for survivors of troubled teen camps like the one Bhabie was sent to following her Dr. Phil appearance.

Though she’s only a few days into motherhood, Bhabie expects to be the stricter parent between her and Le Vaughn — and that’s despite her young age and her past, which she says has made her the target of criticism.

“I even see people saying, ‘Oh, I don’t think she’s ready. I don’t think she’s ready,'” she told People. “It’s like, ‘How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I’m ready to be a mother or not?’ I don’t even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It’s just kind of off.”