Love & Hip Hop’s Remy Ma Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Child With Papoose

Round two! Love & Hip Hop: New York stars Remy Ma and Papoose have a second baby on the way, 18 months after their daughter Reminisce’s birth.

“I love being with my family [during the coronavirus pandemic],” the Brooklyn native, 42, said during a Monday, July 6, appearance on Fox Soul’s Out Loud With Claudia Jordan. “I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I’m just making the best out of it, and we’re moving forward. Some good things are coming out of this. We’re going to have a new child real soon.”

Claudia Jordan joked, “A lot of quarantine babies are probably going to be born.”

The couple welcomed their first child together in December 2018. “The Golden Child is here!!!” the Grammy nominee, 40, wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s a girl!”

Her husband, whose real name is Shamele Mackie, added with a post of his own: “I found a new love!!! Yeahhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!! Thank you Queen @remyma She is beautiful!! Wowwwwwww THE GOLDEN Child IS HERE!!! #thegoldenchild. Gonna continue, working on me. So I can be a great father. Happy.”

Papoose also has three children from previous relationships, while his wife, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, is also the mother of son Jayson, 19.

The reality stars conceived their baby girl with the help of IVF after previously suffering a miscarriage, which was documented on the VH1 series in 2017.

“I have to be the rock for her,” Papoose said on the show at the time. “We’re gonna get through this, we’ve just got to take it one day at a time. Regardless of what we have to do, we’re gonna get through it together.”

Remy Ma gushed about the “Tribute” rapper’s parenting skills in a Father’s Day post last month. “I’ve never in my life saw a man so happy to be a father,” she wrote via Instagram in June. “The entire pregnancy you were smiling from ear to ear and documenting EVERYTHING! BOTH, I and @ReminisceMacKenzie are in love with you LOL. Thank you for being a great father to our baby and all our grown kids as well. We love you Daddy.”