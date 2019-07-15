



Reunited and it feels so good! Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams had a playdate with their baby daughters — and recreated a notorious reunion moment.

“Wait for it,” the former Miss USA, 48, captioned a Monday, July 15, Instagram spread with her 8-month-old daughter, Brooklyn, and Williams, 38, with her 3-month-old daughter, Pilar. “#PAYBACK. If @porsha4real and I can laugh so can you. #ItsFunnyNow #MiracleBabies.”

The Dish Nation cohost added with a post of her own: “Babyyy Brooklyn is about that #Payback up here at Pj turban. Too cute! @pilarjhena be so chill. @thekenyamoore & I were cracking up!”

In the hilarious mother-daughter photos, the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars held their daughters on their laps while Brooklyn reached over and grabbed Pilar’s turban as their moms cracked up.

The littles ones had unknowingly recreated a fight between Williams and Moore during a 2014 reunion of the Bravo show. At the time, Andy Cohen had to step between the reality stars when the Porsha’s Having a Baby star pulled the Game, Get Some! author to the ground by her hair.

The Bravo personalities both became new moms within the past year. In November 2018, Moore gave birth to her first child with her husband, Marc Daly. Williams followed in her costar’s footsteps four months later with her now ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that Moore is set to return to season 12 of RHOA after taking a year off.

“Kenya may be a friend, but it always depends on how filming goes and chemistry with the cast,” a source told Us at the time. “Kenya could always be upgraded to full Housewife.”

Moore exited the show in October 2018, explaining to Us, “I have decided to take this season off to focus on my high-risk pregnancy in a healthy and drama-free environment. I thank Bravo for this amazing platform that has allowed me to grow, flourish and appreciate the value of what is truly important in life.”

