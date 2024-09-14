Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Albie Manzo has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Chelsea.

Albie’s mom – and RHONJ star – Caroline Manzo announced the arrival via an Instagram post on Friday, September 13.

“We are thrilled to announce the birth of our grandson, Albert Joseph Manzo V, lovingly known as ‘five’” Caroline, 63, wrote alongside a photo of Albie, Chelsea and the newborn. “@albiemanzo @chelseajmanzo and baby are home and ready to start the adventure of a lifetime. DeeDee and PopPop love you endlessly, sweet baby boy. ❤️🩵❤️”

Commenting on the post, doting dad Albie, 38, wrote, “He’s pretty cool.”

Albie and Chelsea, 30, also announced the arrival by sharing a photo of their newborn son via a joint Instagram post, writing, “Hi, Five. 🩵”

In March, the couple shared the news that they were expecting their first child together.

Albie and Chelsea announced the pregnancy via an Instagram Reel which began with a screenshot of a phone’s blurry lock screen. Words on the screen read, “Why are you always checking the time?”

As the background became clear, a photo of the sonogram was revealed and the message, “What time?” appeared on the screen.

“The best is yet to come. Can’t wait to meet you little love,” the couple wrote in the caption. “Baby Manzo coming September 2024.”

Following the pregnancy announcement, Caroline shared her excitement by posting the same sonogram photo via her Instagram, writing, “As we count our blessings, today we add one more. We can’t wait to meet you, our little cinnamon bun. Congratulations @chelseajmanzo @albiemanzo!!!!!”

It’s been an eventful 12 months for Albie and Chelsea, who exchanged vows in Piergaro, Italy in October, 2023 in front of 85 guests.

The couple found love with one another in 2019. Albie proposed to Chelsea in early 2023.

Chelsea revealed they were engaged via an Instagram post in April, 2023, sharing a carousel of images from their engagement celebrations.

“To an unforgettable night surrounded by all our loved ones ✨💍,” Chelsea wrote alongside the photos.

Referencing her father-in-law, Albert “Big Al” Manzo, Chelsea added, “Also big shout out to Big Al for taking the hit on what was supposed to be his birthday dinner celebration. Promise we will gift you with some gran babies eventually 🤍.”

The Manzo family first appeared on RHONJ for season 1 in 2009. Caroline left the series after season 5, but she and her family pursued a Bravo spinoff show, Manzo’d With Children, which aired from 2014 to 2016 for three seasons.

Caroline and her husband, Albert Manzo, also share children Lauren and Chris Manzo.