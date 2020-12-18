Baby picture! Ricky Martin gave fans an adorable peek at his and husband Jwan Yosef’s fourth child, 13-month-old son Renn.

“Mi #babyRenn,” the singer, 48, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of Renn on Thursday, December 17. In the shot, Renn wore a polo shirt, khaki shorts and sandals as he mugged for the camera.

Martin and Yosef, 36, tied the knot in 2017 and are also parents of twins Matteo and Valentino, 12, and daughter Lucia, 23 months.

The Grammy winner revealed in September 2019 that the couple were expecting their fourth child. “My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart. You’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you,” he said at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at the time. “And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting. I love big families.”

The pair introduced their son to the world in October 2019. “Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born,” Martin’s Instagram caption, translated from Spanish, read. “#TheBabyIsBorn.”

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” crooner opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about Renn in December 2019. “Beautiful, beautiful, healthy,” he gushed about his son.

Martin and Yosef may have more children in their future too. “Some people think I’m crazy, but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me,” he told Entertainment Tonight in November. “I don’t know. That’s all I got to say.”

The American Crime Story alum added: “Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it’s OK, don’t tell him.”

Martin went on to divulge that his twin sons were entering the “funky” stage of pre-adolescence amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“And on top of that, we’re dealing with a lockdown and it’s ‘Grr … get out of the way! This is my room, not yours, blah, blah,’” he explained. “You know, it’s all part of it. But these two are really cool kids. They’re doing really good in school considering what we’re dealing with, and they have a beautiful little sister and a little brother, and they own that role of the protective older brothers.”