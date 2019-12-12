



Loving life with his little one! Ricky Martin opened up about his and Jwan Yosef’s son, Renn, one month after his arrival.

“Beautiful, beautiful, healthy,” the singer, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, December 9, when asked how his newborn is doing at the Rainforest Fund Benefit Concert: Sting & Friends “We’ll Be Together.”

The Grammy winner and Yosef, 35, announced in October that they had added another baby to their brood. “Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido. #elbebéhanacido,” the “María” singer wrote on Instagram, which translates to: “Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born. #TheBabyIsBorn.”

In the social media upload, the couple, who also share 11-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, and daughter, Lucia, 10 months, smiled at the camera with their youngest sleeping in Martin’s arms.

The painter shared the same shot, writing, “Renn Martin-Yosef, our baby boy is here. #Elbebéhanacido.”

In September, the American Crime Story alum announced his plans to add another baby to their brood. “My family’s here,” the actor said while accepting an award at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner. “My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart. You’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you. And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting. I love big families.”

The Emmy nominee told Ocean Drive magazine in 2017 that he is “obsessed” with fatherhood, and he gushed to Us Weekly exclusively the following year about how much he loves married life.

“[It’s] so freaking cool, I love it,” Martin told Us in 2018. “I look at this foreign object, [my wedding ring,] on my hand and I’m like, ‘Yes, but it’s mine!’ And we look at each other every night and we go, ‘This is so special. I like it.’”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin