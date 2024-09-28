Your account
Rihanna Jokes Being a Boy Mom ‘Is an Olympic Sport’ After Her Toddler Tries to Escape Playpen

Rihanna
Rihanna. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

Rihanna has her hands full parenting two toddlers!

The singer, who shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 12 months with rapper A$AP Rocky, took to Instagram on Friday, September 27 to share an adorable video of her eldest son attempting to wrangle his way out of a playpen.

“Being a boy mom is an Olympic sport 🤦🏾‍♀️💙🤷🏿‍♀️” Rihanna, 36, captioned the cute footage.

In another hilarious touch, Rihanna added the theme song for Mission Impossible to accompany the post.

It’s not the first time Rihanna and Rocky have poked fun at how tough parenting can be.

In an interview with Billboard in August, A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) admitted his kids’ obsession with the cartoon, Cocomelon, is getting on his nerves.

“That s— is driving me nuts!” Rocky, 35, joked, adding, “Don’t tell my girl I said that. I’m totally joking. I don’t give a s–t. She’s tired of it, too, probably.”

In the same interview, Rocky spoke about the balancing act required to juggle both his and Rihanna’s busy careers with the workload that comes with parenting.

“It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” he told the outlet.

However, the rapper added that it helped that he and Rihanna were in the same industry and complimented the singer for the way she handles the juggle.

“[The relationship] is going great,” the “Purple Swag” singer said. “I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”

Rocky first confirmed he and Rihanna were a romantic item in an interview with GQ in May 2021, in which he described her as “The One.”

“So much better when you got The One,” the rapper gushed to the outlet. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. … I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

The couple went on to welcome their first child, RZA, in May 2022 while Riot arrived in August 2023.

While Rihanna loves being a ‘boy mom’, the “Umbrella” singer told Interview magazine in June, she’s open to having a daughter – or even another son – one day.

“I would go for more than two,” she said.”I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

