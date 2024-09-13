Robert De Niro is getting honest about fatherhood.

After welcoming his seventh child in April 2023, the actor said he is far from perfect when it comes to being a parent to his children who range in age from 17 months to 53.

“I’m trying my best,” De Niro, 81, said on the Friday, September 13, episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? “I’m going to put on my gravestone, ‘I tried my best.’ I was thinking about that the other day. Please forgive me for everything that I’ve done that you could …”

When host Chris Wallace asked De Niro if he was not a good father, the Oscar winner replied, “I tried my best is all I would say.”

Related: Celebrity Parents With the Biggest Broods Kris Jenner, Keke Wyatt and more celebrity parents are highly outnumbered at home. Wyatt welcomed her 11th baby, son Ke’zyah, in September 2022, which is her second with husband Zackariah Darring. The singer and Darring also share son Ke’Riah. Wyatt also shares six older children with ex-husband Rahman Morton and three more with ex-husband Michael […]

Throughout his acting career, De Niro has received praise for his roles in projects like Raging Bull, Taxi Driver and The Godfather Part II. While he may have a long list of movie accomplishments, the actor doesn’t think he was more concerned with his acting career than his children.

“I don’t think of it that way,” he said. “I mean, I was busy, of course, but I always loved my kids.”

De Niro is especially in love with his youngest child, Gia, who he welcomed with partner Tiffany Chen in April 2023. While he’s tried to keep his daughter out of the spotlight, the actor couldn’t help but gush about Gia in his latest interview.

“Well, she’s pure joy, you know,” he said. “And so that’s, that’s it.”

When asked if his parenting is different today than it was when his older kids were babies, De Niro admitted that some things have changed over time.

“In some ways. Of course. I’m trying my best,” he said. “I’m older, you know, I’m 81. … Things just change. I have no choice. Embrace it. Embrace whatever you’ve been given.”

That’s exactly what he did in August when he celebrated his birthday on a yacht. In a video captured by his eldest daughter Drena De Niro, Robert showcased a less-than-graceful dive off of a yacht.

“Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die .. Love you with all my ♥️♥️♥️,” Drena wrote via Instagram on August 17. “#BobbyD forever ✨👑✨.”

Related: Meet Robert De Niro’s 7 Children and Their Moms Full house! While Robert De Niro is one of Hollywood’s most esteemed actors, he also takes pride in his role as the father of seven. The Oscar winner became a parent in 1976 when he welcomed son Raphael with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, whom he married after working on the film Taxi Driver together. […]

Robert adopted Drena when she was five years old after he married her mother, Diahnne Abbott, in 1976. The couple went on to have a son, Raphael, 47, before they divorced in 1988.

Robert also shares twin sons Julian and Aaron, 28, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. In addition, the actor has son Elliot, 26, and 12-year-old daughter Helen Grace with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

New episodes of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? are available every Friday on Max.