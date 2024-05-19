Robin Thicke and ex-wife Paula Patton’s son, Julian, is following in their footsteps all on his own accord.

“We’re just trying to let him enjoy being a teenager right now,” Thicke, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Monster Jam World Finals in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 18, of the 14-year-old. “I’m actually leaving here in about 30 minutes to go to his play.”

Thicke and Patton, 48, welcomed their only child together in 2010, four years before they split. As Julian has grown up, he’s shown an interest in music. The singer often posts videos of Julian’s song stylings on social media.

“He just loves the stage. He loves everything about the arts,” Thicke gushed to Us. “He’s just a great young man.”

Thicke also isn’t nervous about Julian pursuing an acting career full-time.

“Oh no. I would rather he just be well-rounded and enjoy his journey,” Thicke said.

Robin, who is the son of late actor Alan Thicke, has frequently gushed about his bond with Julian.

“I started songwriting and producing and singing professionally when I was 16, and I never really stopped until last year,” he previously told Good Morning America in August 2013. “I took some time off to just be with my son and my family. It helps you gain perspective on what’s important in life.”

Robin added at the time: “I spent so much time with my son and that just made me realize what was most important.”

The musician also shares three younger children with fiancée April Love Geary, who are equally talented as Julian.

“They are musically inclined and two of them sing with pretty good pitch,” Robin quipped to Us on the red carpet.

Robin and Geary’s little ones — Mia, 6, Lola, 5, and Luca, 3 — are part of the reason why he opted to step out at the Monster Jam finals at SoFi Stadium in the first place.

“My 3-year-old is obsessed with cars and trucks, so he has a huge car and truck collection,” Robin said on Saturday. “That was the main reason and our daughters go to school with the owners of JCB team, so they invited us out to be a part of this experience.”

He continued, “It’s pretty amazing. I’ve actually never done this before. It’s pretty cool.”

Robin and Geary, 29, have been together since 2014 and he proposed four years later. He noted on Saturday that they don’t have any wedding planning updates “yet.”

