Ronda Rousey isn’t keeping the sex of her new baby a secret. In fact, she’s ready to “shout it from the rooftops.”

Taking to social media on Friday, July 26 — just one day after revealing that she and husband Travis Browne are expecting their second child — the professional wrestler, 37, revealed the news to her followers.

“IT’S A GIRL! Happy I can finally shout it from the rooftops, but couldn’t resist revealing it at Comicon where I’d coincidentally be exactly as far along (4 months) as my character ‘Mom’ is in my new graphic novel ‘Expecting the Unexpected’ (So technically I finally got to cosplay at Comicon 😜),” she captioned the Instagram post.

Along with the exciting news, Rousey shared three new snapshots. The first photo is from the San Diego Comic-Con event, where she cradles her growing baby bump. The next two snapshots appear to be artwork of characters from her new graphic novel.

Related: Celeb Parents Most Creative Gender Reveals of All Time: Photos When it comes to celebrity gender reveals, creativity abounds! Several stars — including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jessica Simpson and Jessica Alba — have gone above and beyond to let their fans and loved ones know what the sex of their babies will be. The formula is simple enough: Stuff a unique prop — think balls, […]

Rousey wrote that the novel is something she’s been “obsessing over for the last 5 years,” explaining that it is“a way to process the anxiety that comes with accepting the task of guiding an innocent child through a hostile world.”

Describing it as “a martial arts romantic comedy,” Rousey detailed that the story is about “two wanted assassins with an unwanted pregnancy who discover giving life is harder than taking it.”

“I would love to keep writing these as our family continues to grow, but it’s only possible with the support of others,” she continued. “Please check the link in my bio to reserve a @kickstarter exclusive copy 🙏🏼❤️.”

Rousey surprised her fans on Thursday, July 25, when she announced her pregnancy during Comic-Con at her panel for Expecting the Unexpected.

Related: Celeb Pregnancy Announcements of 2024: Which Stars Are Expecting Babies So many stars have announced that they are expanding their families by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

Rousey and Browne, who tied the knot in August 2017 in Browne’s home state of Hawaii, welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in 2021.

“La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne,” the former Olympian captioned an Instagram slideshow, featuring an image of the infant’s hand.

“I can’t believe Pō is over a week old already 😩😭 she’s so perfect I wish we could bottle up these times and revisit them forever 🥰❤️,” Rousey wrote via Instagram in October 2021.

Shortly after, the new mom shared a photo from her postpartum journey after getting back into workouts at the gym.

Rousey returned to WWE in January 2022 at the Royal Rumble, which she won.