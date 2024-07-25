Ronda Rousey took fans by surprise on Thursday, July 25, when she announced her pregnancy during San Diego Comic Con.

The professional wrestler, 37, shared the news during her panel for her first graphic novel, Expecting the Unexpected. Rousey told the crowd that she and husband Travis Browne are expecting their second child.

She then proceeded to talk about the novel, which launched on Thursday via a Kickstarter campaign.

Rousey and Browne, 42, tied the knot in August 2017 in Browne’s home state of Hawaii. The pair grew their family in September 2021 with the birth of their daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō.

“I can’t believe Pō is over a week old already 😩😭 she’s so perfect I wish we could bottle up these times and revisit them forever 🥰❤️,” Rousey wrote via Instagram in October 2021.

Days later, the new mom shared a photo from her postpartum journey after getting back into the gym.

“My body seems to be recovering faster than I hoped, but I won’t really know if Pō tossed a grenade on the way out till my 6 week checkup,” Rousey shared in an October 2021 Instagram post. “Since breaking both my hands and getting pregnant it feels like I lost a lifetime of muscle — it’s easy to get discouraged over all that lost progress — but if anything I’m looking forward to getting cleared to train again even more. This is an opportunity start over and mold my body into its next phase.”

Rousey returned to WWE in January 2022 at the Royal Rumble, which she won. When it comes to her UFC roots, she has yet to return to the Octagon after retiring in 2016.

“If I could, I definitely would,” Rousey told Sports Illustrated in July of her possible comeback to UFC.

She noted that her return to the sport is unlikely, because she wanted to expand her family. “If I want to have a whole basketball team full of kids, I can’t take any more detours,” Rousey explained. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom with a lot of kids.”

While her UFC career is on hold, Rousey did return to the independent circuit in October 2023, teaming up with Marina Shafir to defeat Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie at a Lucha VaVoom event. That same year, Rousey competed on Fox’s Stars on Mars.

“Hardest part of being on Mars had nothing to do with the food, isolation, or claustrophobia — but being away from my baby girl,” Rousey wrote via Instagram in June 2023, sharing a clip of her phone call with her daughter while on the show. “This was the longest we’d ever been apart, and my greatest hurdle to climb.”