Ronda Rousey made history when she became the first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018 — and now she wants to “thank” the person who paved the path to make it happen: Gina Carano.

Rousey, 36, was bestowed with the honor in 2018, two years after she retired from the sport that saw her become the first female UFC fighter as well as the first UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion — a title that she held from 2012 to 2015.

The professional wrestler — Rousey is also a WWE Superstar — wants nothing more than a shot with her idol in the ring, she exclusively told Us Weekly.

1. I always wanted to see the Italian Alps and the Dolomites.

2. My first car was a used ’05 Honda Accord named Fonda Ronda’s Honda. She was gold.

3. The most famous person in my phone book is Robert Downey Jr.

4. My favorite wardrobe item is everything in my Mizuno Primal Instincts collection.

5. I make a mean zucchini lasagna.

6. My favorite movie is Cherish starring Robin Tunney.

7. La Mer’s Moisturizing Soft Cream is a beauty product I can’t live without.

8. On Saturday nights, you’ll find me asleep in bed.

9. On Sunday afternoons, you’ll find me on a plane to WWE’s Monday Night RAW.

10. As a cave-dwelling hermit person, my bedroom is the inner sanctum. I have the most comfortable bed of all time, and for someone who goes hard, resting hard is a big deal.

11. My favorite meal to cook is Browsey Acres’ Wagyu Tacos.

12. My dream opponent would be Gina Carano. She’s a pioneer for women’s MMA, and I can’t think of a better way to say thank you than to whoop her ass.

13. Ender’s Game is my favorite book.

14. My alternate profession would be a rescue swimmer for the Coast Guard.

15. I used to listen to “Santa Monica” by Everclear when I was homesick as a kid training away from home doing judo.

16. Anytime I feel my heart beating fast from anxiety or anticipation before getting in the ring, I remind myself that these nerves are not going to tire me out — they’re my engine revving before I take off.

17. Growing up, Ewan McGregor was my celebrity crush.

18. I’m a big Dragon Ball Z nerd. Team Vegeta, of course.

19. Ask [my husband] Travis Browne how I decompress after a long day.

20. Filming Stars on Mars, I learned that despite my social anxiety, I love to socialize.

21. The athletes I looked up to growing up were Kobe Bryant, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Muhammad Ali and my mom, [AnnMaria De Mars].

22. My ideal comfort food is Buffalo chicken wings. Naked.

23. Travis and I like to go to a French restaurant in our neighborhood for date night.

24. Roddy Piper nicknamed me “Rowdy.”

25. The most starstruck I’ve been was [meeting] Uma Thurman at the airport. I told her she was a f—king queen. I think I weirded her out.