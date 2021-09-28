Party of three! Ronda Rousey announced on Monday, September 27, that she gave birth to her and husband Travis Browne’s baby girl.

“La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne,” the professional wrestler, 34, captioned an Instagram slideshow featuring the infant’s hand.

In April, Rousey revealed that she was pregnant with the “baddest baby,” writing via Instagram, “Coming to you soon. September 22.” In the social media upload, the then-expectant star showed her budding belly at an ultrasound appointment.

Browne, 39, wrote in a post of his own that he was “super excited” to become a dad.

Two months later, the athletes modeled their sex reveal after a Pokémon egg hatching.

“We didn’t want to do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze, or thousands even,” the California native captioned the June YouTube reveal. “Some people are idiots. We didn’t wanna do that. We’re keeping it simple, we’re keeping it safe, we’re keeping it Browsey Acres-style.”

In April 2019, she and the mixed martial artist exclusively told Us Weekly that they were “trying to start a family.”

Rousey said, “We are very fortunate to be in a very secure position now. But that is not something that is foolproof, you know, anybody can lose everything at any time. This is not something that’s like, you know, just the problem of a few.”

The couple enjoyed an “#impregnationvacation” that same month, snapping PDA pictures on a tropical trip.

The Olympian initially wanted her pregnancy to be a “surprise twist” to fans, the My Fight, Your Fight author told ESPY in January 2019.

“There’s a lot of things up in the air,” Rousey said at the time. “A lot of decisions that we’ve gotta make as a family. I’m trying to figure it out as I go along.”

The actress noted that she wasn’t sure how to “go about” conceiving a baby as a working athlete, explaining, “I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you’re less likely to get pregnant?”

When Rousey’s WWE contract expired this April, the company’s President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan said she would be “coming back at a certain point in time … in the not too distant future.”