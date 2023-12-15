Rosario Dawson is gearing up for her grandma era after revealing her daughter, Isabella, is expecting her first baby.

“It’s very exciting,” Dawson, 44, told Page Six on Wednesday, December 13, sharing that Isabella, 21, is due next year. The Ahsoka actress added that she plans to be called “Glamma” by her grandchild.

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2014 that Dawson adopted Isabella, who was 12 years old, after making plans for motherhood years prior.

“She’s always been family-oriented and knew that she wanted to raise a child,” an insider told Us at the time. “She wants to have a relationship with her daughter like she has with her mother.”

Dawson — who learned when she was about 5 years old that her dad, Gary, is not her biological father — revealed in December 2018 that adoption was always part of her plan.

“Growing up in the neighborhood that I grew up in, I was like, ‘Oh, so then I could be like some of my friends who have single-parent households. Like, that could be me,’” she exclusively told Us of her journey to parenthood. “So I remember I told my mom at 5 that when I got older I was gonna adopt and I was gonna adopt older.”

Once Isabella joined her family, Dawson recalled wanting to be as present as possible. “I’m selfish with as much time. … I work a lot and I’m traveling, and I want her to be able to come with and do as much stuff with me as possible,” she explained.

Despite Isabella by her side constantly, Dawson decided to keep her daughter’s life out of the spotlight whenever possible. The Haunted Mansion actress, however, has shared sweet snaps via social media with Isabella from time to time.

“Thank you for being the best GranDaddy-O! 🤍🤍🤍🤍,” Dawson captioned a series of photos via Instagram in June 2021 in honor of Father’s Day. The pictures included a selfie of the actress with her father and her daughter in front of a helicopter and several snaps of Isabella with her grandfather through the years.

Earlier this year, Dawson gave a rare update on Isabella, calling her child “a mermaid like I am,” explaining to People in August that her daughter is all about lounging in the sand on vacations.

“I love her so much and she’s such a good person. And I love that she’s very girly,” Dawson gushed. “She’s always been [way]. Very romantic and, you know, she loves her jewelry and playing dress up. But she’s always been the girl who likes to get dirty and like in there in the mud and that’s my kind of girl.”