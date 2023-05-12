Take her out tonight! Rosario Dawson has been in the spotlight for decades — and so has her star-studded love life.

The Rent actress scored her breakout role in 1995’s Kids, going on to star in a number of fan favorite films of the early 2000s, including Josie and the Pussycats, Down to You, Sin City, Clerks II and more. It was also around this time that she began dating Joshua Jackson, whom she was with for about a year between 2002 and 2003.

The Gimme Shelter star was spotted looking cozy with the Dawson’s Creek alum on multiple occasions throughout their romance. While the two kept their relationship relatively quiet, Dawson once revealed that Jackson was hounded by breakup speculation. “He would get all these calls because supposedly before we broke up, we had already broken up in the [news],” the Five actress once recalled, according to BuzzFeed.

After her split from the Fatal Attraction actor, Dawson moved on with other stars including French DJ Mathieu Schreyer, director Danny Boyle and comedian Eric André.

In late 2018, the four-time Critics’ Choice nominee sparked romance speculation with Sen. Cory Booker. Dawson confirmed their high profile relationship in early 2019.

“I had trouble asking for her phone number,” the former New Jersey senator told The Washington Post in October 2019 of attempting to ask out the actress after reconnecting at an event one year after meeting at a fundraiser. “I think I said something really stupid like, ‘Uh, how would I get in touch with you?’ And she mercifully said something like, ‘Oh, you want my phone number?’ And my insides were like, ‘Hell, yeah!’”

Dawson, for her part, showed her support for her then-boyfriend after he suspended his campaign in January 2020.

“Cory, you continue to inspire me everyday,” the Daredevil alum tweeted at the time. “On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to. Thank you. I see you. I love you.”

Booker gushed over Dawson in his response. “I love you honey, so much,” he replied.

Despite their public declarations of love, the twosome called it quits in February 2022 after more than two years of dating, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.

The Mandalorian actress found love with another later that year. In August 2022, Dawson shared a telling Instagram video of her and author Nnamdi Okafor sharing their love for each other.

“I love you, baby,” the poet told the Marvel star in the clip, in which the pair were seated in a golf cart. “I love you, too,” Dawson responded. Booker, for his part, showed there were no hard feelings between him and his ex by “liking” the upload.

