Let’s hear it for the girls! Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson and Ashley Benson are celebrating Women’s History Month right — by enjoying a cocktail specifically dedicated to their friendship.

The trio — who are real-life gal-pals and cofounders of the wildly-dignified premium craft cocktail company, Thomas Ashbourne — came together to design the “Margalicious Margarita,” a drink that has a special meaning to their longtime bond.

“They were intent on creating a margarita specifically because whenever they are together, it’s the drink they always have in hand whether it be for sad or happy moments,” CEO and cofounder Cara Kamenev exclusively tells Us Weekly. “The way they lift each other up is contagious and a reason they’re such great partners.”

Thomas Ashbourne, which raises the bar in the world of ready-to-sip craft cocktails, is “driven by the love of a wildly good time,” according to the official website. The company prides itself on curating top-shelf creations with rich flavors using all-natural, Kosher ingredients.

BFFs Hudgens, 34, Dawson, 43, and Benson, 33, debuted their delicious “Margalicious Margarita” at last year’s launch party, which was attended by various bold-faced Hollywood A-listers, including new mom Paris Hilton.

The High School Musical star and Pretty Little Liars alum even donned matching all-black looks for September 2022 soirée, which was held at Wall St. in New York City. The girls served the refreshing spirits in all of its various forms that night — poured straight, over dry ice and frozen.

“My friends are my everything. They are my grounding team,” Hudgens, who recently got engaged to Cole Tucker, told AOL in May 2022 of the importance of female friendship in her life. “These women are women I admire so deeply because of their work and how they present themselves to the world but also just who they are as women in general. These are such incredible people and I’m just so grateful to be able to go on this journey with them.”

While there is no shortage of celebrity-backed cocktails, the three actresses said their tight bond puts there’s on a different level.

“I think that’s so special and something is really important to share with folks,” Dawson explained to the outlet. “As we have been so isolated and cut off from each other to really represent what that means to come back together again and be able to just really enjoy each other and make that quality time and memories together.”