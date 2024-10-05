The New Orleans Saints cheering squad got a lot cuter with the arrival of Juwan Johnson and wife Chanen Johnson’s second daughter.

“You are so loved, sweet girl🤍,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, October 4.

In the footage, Juwan and Chanen, both 28, held the infant in a hospital room. They also introduced their little girl, whose name has not yet been publicly shared, to older sister J’adore, 15 months.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Story, Chanen wrote, “Family of four.”

Juwan, a wide receiver for the Saints, first met Chanen while undergraduate students at Penn State University. After more than two years of dating, they tied the knot in February 2020.

“We were always different. Different point of views. Different upbringings. Different States. Different time zones. Different interest in music. We even look different lol,” the NFL star wrote via Instagram at the time, penning a letter to Chanen. “But what we have in common that trumps all is that we love God. We are like the pieces to the jigsaw. Never the same but it happen to fit together.”

Juwan continued, “I knew 2 1/2 years ago that eventually you’ll be my wife. The road wasn’t easy but I’d rather take the journey with you because it’s worth it. You helped me grow, discover and build who I am as a man. You truly seen me grow from a boy to a man. (Literally tho I met you at 20 years old). I want to take every bump, every challenge and every milestone with you. Thank you God that I can call you Mrs. Johnson.”

Juwan joined the Saints that same year as an undrafted free agent. He and Chanen have since documented their life as an NFL couple via social media.

Juwan and Chanen first became parents in July 2023, welcoming J’adore Blessing. They confirmed Chanen’s second pregnancy in March.

“Happy Easter from our family of 4❤️,” they captioned Instagram photos of J’adore wearing a “Big Sister” sweater.

Chanen’s pregnancy has corresponded with the start of Juwan’s 2024-2025 NFL season.

“POV: Demanding a full body massage after your husband’s football game [because] you walked in heels on a turf field all day while 9 months pregnant,” she joked via social media late last month, discussing her game day outfit.

In a caption, Chanen added, “Being pregnant in heels > football. I fear I do not make the rules🤷🏽‍♀️.”