Proud mom! Sarah Jessica Parker honored her son James’ 19th birthday with a rare Instagram tribute.

“He is 19. Today,” the actress, 56, captioned a photo of her teenager on Thursday, October 28. “He doesn’t wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell. New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings.”

The Sex and the City alum called his big day a “bittersweet” one, writing, “Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays. Our Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW. Happy Birthday. Balloons. Candles. Hoping every birthday wish to come true. Xxx, mama.”

The Ohio native and her husband, Matthew Broderick, welcomed James in 2002, and twins Marion and Tabitha, now 12, arrived via surrogate seven years later.

When the teenager graduated from high school in May, Parker posted a picture marking the “sunset of his high school career.”

The fashion designer wrote via Instagram at the time: “It’s a milestone. Not fully understood til it’s on your doorstep. And til they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter. Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent. We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation. Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it. We love you so dear Son and brother.”

James left for college four months later, while his younger siblings started the seventh grade.

“The house is different. We are different,” Parker captioned a September social media upload of back-to-school photos. “They need us more. And far less. So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love. X, S.”

The Golden Globe winner has had a rocky year, mourning the losses of her close friend Willie Garson and her SJP cofounder George Malkemus, both in September.

The Divorce alum has been filming HBO Max’s Sex and the City 10-episode revival, And Just Like That, since July. Although Parker is joined by Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as well as more familiar faces, original star Kim Cattrall did not join the cast.

Parker clarified via Instagram in January that she “never said” she doesn’t like the English actress, 65, writing, “[Her character], Samantha, isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X.”