Time flies! Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated her son James’ 18th birthday by taking a trip down memory lane.

The Sex and the City alum, 55, shared a series of photos of her and husband Matthew Broderick’s eldest child on Wednesday, October 28, in honor of the milestone birthday.

“October 28th, 2020. My beloved son, James Wilkie, on this day, you are 18 years old,” she wrote via Instagram. I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming.”

The Hocus Pocus actress started at the beginning, posting a photo of herself holding a baby James up over her head.

She followed the image with a snap of the birthday boy as a toddler, dressed in winter gear, another one of him running through a field and one of them walking hand in hand. Parker also shared a snap of James jumping from one bed to another in a matching pajama set as a little kid.

“My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead,” she continued. “Happy birthday my first time voter. I love you so. X, Mama.”

The SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker designer has mostly kept her children out of the limelight, and rarely shares photos of her family, including snaps of her and Broderick, 58.

Parker did, however, show her husband some love on Instagram in May in honor of their 23rd anniversary.

“May 19th, 2020, 23 years,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white throwback photo of the pair. “We’ve come a long way baby. X, SJ.”

The Divorce alum, who also shares 11-year-old twins, Marion and Tabitha, with the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star, previously told Us Weekly that the secret to the couple’s successful relationship is privacy.

“We’ve grown,” she exclusively told Us in September 2019. “We have a family, we have children, we have friends that have passed away, we have relationships … We don’t talk about it — that’s how it stays strong!”

Parker also noted that the duo keep their marriage “nice and private” in order to make it last.