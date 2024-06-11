Sasha Obama is all grown up!

Michelle Obama marked her second daughter’s 23rd birthday on Monday, June 10, by sharing an Instagram photo of the two hugging atop a city terrace. The former first lady wore a breezy black outfit while Sasha sported an orange floral dress and rainbow-colored shoes.

“Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud,” she captioned the sweet tribute. “Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you.”

As Sasha hits life milestones, Michelle is always there to cheer her on.In May 2023, Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor’s degree in sociology. Her mom, along with dad Barack Obama and older sister Malia applauded while she crossed the stage during the ceremony, The Los Angeles Times reported afterward.

Sasha moved with her family to the White House in 2009, when she was 7 years old, living there through Barack’s two terms as president. She graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., in 2019, and first attended college at the University of Michigan before transferring to USC in 2022.

Malia, 25, graduated from Harvard in 2021 with a degree in visual and environmental studies. She has since worked as a staff writer on the Amazon Prime Video series Swarm and written and directed a short film called The Heart.

In November 2022, Michelle, 60, opened up about how she and Barack, 62, have handled their daughters’ dating lives.

“They were in high school. They went to prom. They’ve lived life. And [Barack has] learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy,” The Light We Carry author said on 20/20. “I think it’s wonderful. I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people.”

Earlier that year, Sasha was spotted with former college basketball player Clifton Powell Jr., stirring rumors of romance, and Malia had been linked to producer Rory Farquharson for several years, garnering Barack’s seal of approval.

Barack addressed Sasha and Malia’s romantic relationships in a December 2016 interview with Raleigh, North Carolina’s WDCG radio station. “Michelle … is such a great example,” he said at the time. “How she carries herself, her self-esteem, not depending on boys to validate how you look or not letting yourself be judged by anything other than your character and intelligence. Hopefully, I’ve been a good example in terms of how I show respect to my wife.”

