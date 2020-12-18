No pressure! Barack Obama’s 22-year-old daughter Malia’s boyfriend quarantined with the former White House residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing, and he had a job set up,” the 44th President, 59, said on the Thursday, December 17, episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” noting that he had stayed with their family “for a while.”

The politician added, “We took him in, and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid. The only thing you discover — [and] this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son — young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 percent.”

The Hawaii native also shares Sasha, 19, with his wife, Michelle Obama, and the Becoming author, 56, joked in September that their daughters were “sick” of them during lockdown.

“[It] was fine because we were pretty much sick of them,” the attorney joked during a Conan appearance at the time. “The summer started happening, and then we could be outside a little bit more. We came to the vineyard, where we still are, and so there’s more room to roam around. That was good because it helped us break it up.”

Her family members were “all organized” in the beginning of the COVID-19 spread, the Chicago native added. “The girls were still in classes in the spring, and so we would be working and then doing a little exercise, and then come together in the evenings. And we would have these activities. We would have cocktails, and then we would work on puzzles and play games.”

Their quarantine experience included playing Spades and doing watercolor paintings.

The Dreams From My Father author had “limited time to get on [his wife’s] nerves,” while working on his new book, The Promised Land, Michelle said — but during “tough times” in their relationship, the Princeton University grad has previously wanted to “push” her husband out a window.

“The feelings will be intense,” Michelle said during a September 2020 “Michelle Obama Podcast” episode of the ups and downs of marriage. “But that doesn’t mean you quit. And these periods can last a long time. They can last years. … If I had given up on it, if I had walked away from it in those tough times, then I would’ve missed all the beauty that was there as well.”