A date with the president’s daughter! Sasha Obama proved she is no longer a little girl living in the White House, showing off a sleek, grown-up look in her prom photos.

A Twitter user named Rugangelo shared pics of the 17-year-old and her date, Chris Milton, on Friday, May 24, writing, “When your lil cousin take Sasha Obama to prom.”

Former president Barack Obama‘s youngest daughter looked gorgeous in a black, fitted dress that featured a high slit that showed off her legs. She finished off her ensemble with hoop earrings and long, straight locks, while Milton opted for a traditional black tux.

The teen posed with her older sister, Malia Obama, 20, in one photo as the college student beamed with pride for her sibling. Mom Michelle Obama sported a big smile in another shot. Barack, meanwhile, was not pictured.

Rumors circulated in November 2018 that Sasha plans to attend the University of Michigan after graduating high school, though the reports were never confirmed.

The 44th president, 57, opened up in December 2016 about his carefree attitude when it comes to his daughters’ love lives. “The truth is, I’m pretty relaxed about it for two reasons,” he explained during an interview with Raleigh, North Carolina’s WDCG radio station. “One is Michelle — she’s such a great example of how she carries herself, her self-esteem, not depending on boys to validate how you look or not letting yourself be judged by anything other than your character and intelligence. Hopefully, I’ve been a good example in terms of how I show respect to my wife.”

Barack’s second reason was a bit more light-hearted. “They have Secret Service,” he joked. “There’s only so much these guys can do!”

