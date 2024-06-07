Scott Disick’s eldest son, Mason, proved the tassel was worth the hassle.

The 14-year-old, who Scott shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, graduated middle school this week and Disick couldn’t be a prouder papa.

“Congratulations 2 my best friend in the world 🌎 for graduatiuating [sic] middle school and now on to high school,” Disick, 40, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 6. “Let’s go mart!!”

To commemorate the honor, Scott uploaded a photo with Mason and a friend outside famed eatery Nobu. The Kardashians star sported a black jacket, cargo pants and sunglasses while resting his arms on Mason’s shoulders. Both Mason and his pal faced away from the camera.

Disick’s daughter, 11-year-old Penelope, also presumably shared in the celebration. “Love you peep,” the dad captioned an Instagram Story selfie with his daughter on Thursday, in which he wore the same outfit.

In addition to Mason and Penelope, Scott also shares 9-year-old Reign with Kardashian, 45. While the former couple often showcased Mason’s milestones on reality TV during his formative years, the tween has sought a more private life of late.

“[Mason’s] great, he’s really been unbelievable,” Disick told Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, during the season 5 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “We’re closer than ever. He’s extremely excited about that new car you promised him in three years.”

Jenner, 68, previously promised her eldest grandchild that she would buy him a new car on his 16th birthday on one condition.

“[I told him] on his bar mitzvah that I would buy him a car when he was 16 if I felt really confident and I could have proof that he’s never done any drugs or alcohol or anything like that,” Jenner said during an episode of the “Next Question With Katie Couric” podcast in April. “And then yeah, what happens is my kids kept, you know, keep having kids. So now I have a feeling I’m going to be kind of on the hook for 13 cars.”

Mason debuted his own Instagram account last month, shocking mom Kardashian.

“My first baby is on Insta and I’m not OK,” Kardashian, 44, who also shares an infant son with Travis Barker, wrote via social media on May 26.

Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian was also stunned by the milestone.

“I can’t believe my @masondisick is on Insta,” Khloé, 39 wrote via Instagram Stories at the time, resharing Mason’s initial post. “The one who named [Kim and I] Kiki and Koko is a legit teenager.”