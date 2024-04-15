Scottie Scheffler couldn’t wait to be back home with his pregnant wife, Meredith, after winning the 2024 Masters.

“I love you sweetheart,” the 27-year-old golfer said after the tournament in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday, April 14, according to a post shared by Golf Digest via Instagram. “I’m excited for the next few weeks. Hopefully I can get home as soon as I can.”

Scheffler added, “I’m coming home,” per the PGA.

Sunday’s victory marks Scheffler’s second Masters win in three years. He previously admitted that it was “a bit weird” not to have his wife there to cheer him on while expecting their first baby.

“She’s obviously my biggest supporter, and I definitely miss having her here. But it’s an exciting time for us in our lives, and yeah, fortunately she’s still at home and feeling good, so we are grateful for that,” Scheffler said on Thursday, April 11, per Golfweek.

Scheffler continued: “People have asked us how our preparation is going for the baby. I feel like, well, we are a little underprepared. The nursery is not quite ready and we’ve had some issues at our house the last few weeks. I think that’s the exciting part. I think we are definitely underprepared to be parents.”

Scheffler quipped that he would be able “to get home pretty quickly” if Meredith went into labor during the tournament, adding, “We have somebody here that has access to their cell phone, if that’s all right. And, yes, I’ll be available to go home then whenever I need to.”

News broke of Meredith’s pregnancy last month when she stepped out with a noticeable baby bump as her husband secured victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, maybe sometime when the baby is moving around in her stomach a bunch, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family,” Scheffler noted in an interview at the time.

He added, “It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma and then we’ll go from there.”

The couple met as teenagers while attending Highland Park High School in Texas before tying the knot in 2020. Two years after their wedding, Meredith was Scottie’s caddie during the Par 3 Contest preceding the 86th Masters Tournament in Georgia.