Under wraps! Sean Lowe and his wife, Catherine Giudici, met and fell in love on season 17 of The Bachelor — but their three kids don’t know that.

“Every night, I thank the Lord for my beautiful family and all of his blessings, and the I ask him for one small request,” the former Bachelor, 36, captioned a Monday, June 8, Instagram post. “Please don’t let my kids ever find out how Mommy and Daddy met.”

In the social media upload, the Texas native kissed his 5-month-old daughter, Mia. The little one wore a onesie reading, “On Mondays, we watch The Bachelor.”

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky commented with a winking emoji: “We won’t tell them.”

Lowe and Giudici, 34, also share sons Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 2. In January, the Washington native told Us Weekly exclusively that she will “of course” let her little ones watch the ABC show, but an edited version.

“My kids have not seen the show [yet],” Giudici shared with Us at the time. “We watch cartoons here and I am actually commissioning somebody to remove all of the makeout scenes and all the dates with other women so that I can watch it without having an anxiety attack. They will watch that.”

The graphic designer added, “I want to watch it again.”

While she still watches new seasons of the show, Lowe joked with Us exclusively in July 2019 that he watches “old man” programs. “Catherine will be watching The Bachelorette, and I’ll be upstairs watching something lame,” the former reality star revealed. “Like, I just got done watching the Ken Burns Roosevelt documentary. Catherine makes fun of me all the time, but I like being a boring dad, I’m fine with it.”

When ABC aired a condensed version of the couple’s season on Monday night, he wrote via Instagram: “Really excited to share my journey with you all. Also excited to get that 15 minutes of fame back I’ve been desperately searching for for the past seven years. No spoilers please.”