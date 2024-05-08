Sean Lowe and wife Catherine Giudici’s three children, especially youngest daughter Mia, are growing up before their very eyes.

“Mia is like 4 going on 18,” Lowe, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing his partnership with Kevin’s Natural Foods. “She already has a big personality on her and she’s plowing through preschool and making friends. She’s kind of like my dad: She’s the type of person who’s never met a stranger and she’ll talk to anybody and makes friends very easily. I think that will bode well for her and her future.”

Lowe and Giudici, 38, got married in 2014 after meeting on The Bachelor season 17. The couple also share sons Samuel, 7, and Isaiah, 5. According to Lowe, his three kids are “very different” but primarily get along.

“I would say Isaiah and Mia are probably a little closer than Mia and Samuel are, but for the most part, they all get along now,” the former Bachelor told Us. “They are three young kids, so we’re constantly hearing them fight and cry, but for the most part they get along and we’re grateful for that. We hope that continues.”

Lowe is equally proud of Samuel and Isaiah’s individual achievements.

“I’m very proud of Samuel. He did not get this from me, but he was just selected — his school chose four kids … to display their art in local city buildings around town, and he was one of the four chosen,” he gushed. “He has this artistic ability that blows me away. Of course, Catherine was a graphic designer, so she’s got some artistic ability [and] her dad does. Her grandfather was an art teacher, so … it definitely came from her side of the family, but I’m still going to take credit for it.”

According to Lowe, son Isaiah is “crushing kindergarten” and is “just the sweetest kid ever. Lowe added, “He’s one of these kids that never has a bad day. He’s so full of joy, [I] love him to death.”

While Samuel, Isaiah and Mia are all reaching new developmental milestones, Lowe and Giudici just reached a big one in their relationship. They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in January.

“It feels like I’ve reached a milestone,” Lowe said. “Ten years, especially meeting in the crazy way that we met, I think that’s worth celebrating.”

To mark the occasion, Lowe and Giudici took an anniversary trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico without their three kids.

“We did nothing but hang out by the pool, eat great food [and] have some drinks,” Lowe gushed to Us. “[We] just enjoyed our time together and it was so peaceful and so fantastic, and we definitely felt like we recharged.”

Now that they are back home in Texas, Lowe and Guidici are back to keeping up with their kids’ schedules and making sure they are eating healthy, balanced meals with Kevin’s Natural Foods kits.

“We’ve eaten Kevin’s for a long time, and for me, someone who I try my best to stay in shape at 40, and I’m always very conscious of macros, finding meals that are high in protein and relatively low in calories that have clean vegetables in them,” Lowe said. “And so, Kevin’s makes it so easy just to pop it in the microwave and you’ve got a well-balanced meal. It’s been amazing. I love the team at Kevin’s, and yeah, it’s just been a joy to work with them.”

Preparing Kevin’s Natural Foods offerings has helped Lowe, who admittedly is not a pro in the kitchen like Giudici.

“She’s absolutely the cook [in our household],” he added. “The deal that we have in our house is where if she cooks, I do the dishes, which I’m more than happy to do, and then one night a week I’ll cook and I use ‘cooking’ lightly. Kevin’s absolutely helps in that regard because that’s kind of failproof on my end.”

Kevin’s Natural Foods’ new frozen meals are now available at Target, Thrive Market, Sprouts and other retailers nationwide for $5.99-$6.99. For more information and to enter the giveaway, visit kevinsnaturalfoods.com/love and follow along on Kevin’s Instagram for Lowe’s final rose reveal on his favorite new frozen entrée.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon