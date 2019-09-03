



Too soon! Sean Lowe joked that he’s already ready to conceive another child with his pregnant wife, Catherine Giudici.

“My forever wedding date,” the former Bachelor, 35, captioned a Sunday, September 1, Instagram post. “Lookin’ so fine we might get baby number four tonight. Unless it doesn’t work that way. Still figuring out how this stuff works.”

In the social media upload, he and the graphic designer, 33, rocked matching light-up glasses and cradled her baby bump.

The pregnant reality star posted a pic that same day, writing, “Renting a couture wedding guest dress? Classy. Wearing it backward because it suited your good side better? Not classy.”

She and the Texas native announced in June that they have a baby on board. The couple, who wed in 2014, already share Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 15 months.

“#PartyOfFive,” the Washington native captioned her Instagram reveal. Her husband added with a post of his own: “The first two have been pretty cool, so why not a third?”

The following month, Lowe opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about Giudici’s pregnancy. “We were always planning on having three kids. This one came maybe a little sooner than we had planned, but we are excited,” he told Us in July. “The idea of raising three kids under three and a half years old, that’s a little daunting if I’m being honest!”

He added, “[Giudici’s] first thought was probably not excitement! Her first thought was probably, ‘Wait, we’re having a baby? I already have a baby! I’m not ready for another baby!’ But after a few hours I think she got excited.”

While the pair previously admitted to Us that they want a baby girl, they don’t know the sex of their baby-to-be yet. “Samuel is constantly kissing mommy’s belly and telling the baby he loves him or her. We always like to ask him, ‘What do you think it’s going to be?’ and he says girl more often than boy,” Lowe told Us.

