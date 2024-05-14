Bradley Cooper had the best plus-one for the premiere of his new movie, IF — his daughter, Lea De Seine.

Cooper, 49, attended the New York City event on Monday, May 13, with Lea, 7, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk. The duo didn’t pose for photos together, but in a TikTok video shared by People, Lea gleefully pointed out her dad’s character, Ice, as she walked by a poster of all the film’s characters.

Cooper dressed casually for the event in all black, while Lea wore a striped dress and matching purple cardigan. She also carried a stuffed animal of the character Blue, who is voiced by Steve Carell.

IF follows a girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) who realizes she can see imaginary friends (known as IFs) who were abandoned by the kids they helped. Written and directed by John Krasinski, the film also stars Ryan Reynolds and features the voice talents of Cooper, Emily Blunt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, George Clooney, Blake Lively and more.

The day before the IF premiere, Cooper was spotted in Paris with Gigi Hadid at the final concert of Taylor Swift’s four-night run at the La Défense Arena. In social media footage, Cooper and Hadid, 29, danced to Swift’s biggest hits next to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Cooper and Hadid, who have not publicly addressed their relationship, have been linked since October 2023. Last month, the pair accompanied Swift and Kelce, both 34, on a quiet California getaway to celebrate Hadid’s birthday.

“They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of Cooper and Hadid in October 2023. “It’s still far too early to know where things might be headed. Things aren’t that serious right now, the attraction is there.”

While Cooper shares Lea with Shayk, 38, Hadid welcomed daughter Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik in 2020.

Earlier this year, Cooper said he’s “not sure” whether he’d still be alive if it weren’t for his daughter.

“I just needed someone to say, like, ‘We’re gonna drop this massive anchor,’” he explained during a February appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “I’m like, ‘Why? We’re speeding! I just got an upgrade on the boat, and I know where the wind’s coming in.’ They’re like, ‘No, no, no, there’s a tsunami coming in, and you need an anchor and we’re gonna drop it.’ Because this is gonna dictate everything you do from now on. Your DNA is going to tell you that there’s something more important than you.”