Sylvester Stallone is one proud papa while celebrating his daughter Sistine Stallone‘s 26th birthday.

“Happy birthday to @sistinestallone our amazing daughter, who brings nothing but happiness,” the Rocky star, 77, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Thursday, June 27. “So so proud to be your father!”

Mom Jennifer Flavin added in the comments, “We are the luckiest parents! Happy birthday, Sistine💜!🎂🎂🎂we love you!!”

Flavin, 55, also posted her own tribute to her daughter on her special day, sharing a carousel of both old and current photos of Sistine via Instagram.

“You have brought so much happiness into my life and I am [eternally] grateful,” she wrote. “You are intelligent, kind, hard-working, and my best friend. I love you more than words can express.”

Fans of the actor were also quick to wish Sistine a happy birthday in the comment section, with one social media user writing, “Happy birthday @sistinestallone I don’t know you but you look like such a fun woman. Keep that spirit alive.” Another added, “This makes my heart jump a beat. Italian daddies are the best. I sure miss mine.”

Sistine is one of Sylvester’s five children. The Expendables actor shares sons Sage and Seargeoh, 44, with ex-wife Sasha Czack. (Sage died from a heart attack in 2012. He was 36 years old.) He is also dad to daughters Sophia, 27, and Scarlet, 22, whom he shares with Flavin.

While the longtime couple celebrated their daughter’s birthday as a family unit, the duo almost became another Hollywood divorce statistic in 2022.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that year that Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester after more than three decades together. The duo met in 1988 and tied the knot nearly 10 years later in May 1997.

“I love my family,” a rep for Sylvester told Us on behalf of the Guardians of the Galaxy actor at the time. “We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Flavin added in a statement of her own, “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.”

Despite the filing, they called off their split one month later. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” Sylvester’s rep said in September. “They are both extremely happy.”

As for their family dynamics now, fans can watch the Stallones on the Paramount+ original series, The Family Stallone, which follows the legendary actor, his wife and daughters’ day-to-day lives.

While speaking exclusively with Us Weekly in February, Sylvester joked about the reason the family signed on for a second season of the reality series.

“The main reason is greed,” he quipped ahead of the season 2 premiere. “We got to pay the rent. Girls, buy a new wheelbarrow. We got to build the house!”

Flavin added, “We just really enjoyed doing the show, believe it or not. We enjoy being around each other.”