Bre Tiesi can’t stop and won’t stop doing motherhood her own way.

In the middle of selling multi-million dollar homes on Selling Sunset, The Oppenheim Group realtor is trying to be the best mom to her 2-year-old son, Legendary, with Nick Cannon.

“I think that motherhood is probably the craziest experience I’ve ever had in my life because it’s really the best thing that could ever happen to you,” Tiesi, 33, exclusively shared with Us Weekly while attending Mary Bonnet’s book launch party for Selling Sunshine on Tuesday, September 24. “It’s quite a journey, but it’s nothing anyone could ever prepare you for and I would never give it up for anything. So I love it.”

At the same time, the Netflix reality star isn’t exactly rushing to expand her family anytime soon. Between working on a memoir of her own and hustling in a competitive real estate industry, Tiesi believes she doesn’t have time to have another baby.

“It’s funny when people say to me, ‘Oh, you don’t want to have another baby with Nick Cannon.’ I’m like, ‘No, I just don’t want to have another baby,’” she told Us while wearing Mugler. “I feel like it would be selfish and f—ed up to bring another child into the world when I already have so much mom guilt about the child that I have now and wanting to give him the world, but also wanting to have my career where I want it to be and be a good partner. It’s a lot and I’m just trying to be accountable.”

While chatting at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, Tiesi also made it clear that her relationship with Cannon, 43, remains in a good place.

Whether enjoying family dates at the Disneyland Resort, Sesame Place or elaborate birthday parties, Tiesi says she and Cannon are on a united front.

“We’ve been together for years,” she explained. “Whatever everyone else puts together about other people involved is their own narrative. I don’t really care. We’re very happy. I just don’t know why everyone’s so upset by it. But also, go be upset. I don’t really care. Keep talking about it. It is what it is.”

Family aside, Tiesi said she didn’t hesitate to step out and support Bonnet’s latest accomplishment as a professional author.

Even after season 8 of Selling Sunset wrapped, Tiesi assured fans she’s still cool with her costar.

“Mary is just such a sweet person and I feel like it’s always so difficult to really share who you really are and what you’ve been through and we are all in this s— show together, and you should be here and support each other,” Tiesi said at the book event sponsored by Reserva de la Torre Tequila. “It’s just such a huge accomplishment to come out with a book.”

Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix now.