Serena Williams is getting into the spirit of giving this holiday season with an unconventional present for fellow parents.

“I’m really excited to donate some breast milk that I have left over from my trip in New York to people who really need it,” Williams, 42, said in a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, December 20, as the camera showed the inside of a fridge stocked with milk. “It’ll be anonymous, but super excited to just help in some way.”

Williams explained in her caption that “after going through a screening,” she “was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home.”

“I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk,” she continued. “It felt amazing. BTW Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk.”

Instagram users were quick to chime in and joke about the athlete’s breast milk, writing in the comments section, “That’s G.O.A.T. Milk!” and “Some kids backhand just got stronger.”

Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed daughter Adira in August. The couple also share daughter Olympia, now 6.

Williams recently shared that she has found alternative ways to utilize her breast milk.

“Ok is this totally weird???” she captioned a TikTok video earlier this month. “I have to say after a week of using MY breast milk under my eye — it worked! I’m dying to hear your thoughts. Be nice lol.”

In the clip, Williams appeared to be completing her skincare routine while explaining that she “completely got burned” under her eye.

“I was doing this retinol and clearing my skin,” she shared. “I have sensitive skin, so I was in the sun. Long story. Anyway, I’m trying some breast milk.”

Williams proceeded to pour her breast milk on a cloth and dab it under her eye, noting that the method “works for my kid.”

“They say put breast milk on everything, and I have a lot extra so I’m gonna try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes,” she said, adding that “it already feels better because, like, it hurts.”

Adapting to life as the mother of two has come with a few challenges. Last month, Williams candidly shared her struggles, adding that it’s “OK to not be OK.”

“No one is OK every single day,” she wrote via X (formerly Twitter). “If you are not OK today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow. Love you.”

Williams went on to share a selfie while snuggling with her youngest daughter in a subsequent post. “This makes me so happy,” she wrote via X.