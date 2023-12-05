Serena Williams is raising some eyebrows with an unconventional sunburn hack involving her breast milk.

“Ok is this totally weird???” Williams, 42, captioned a TikTok video on Sunday, December 3. “I have to say after a week of using MY breast milk under my eye — it worked! I’m dying to hear your thoughts. Be nice lol.”

In the video, Williams appeared to be finishing up her skincare routine and explained to followers why she added this new step.

“So I completely got burned under my eye … don’t ask. I was doing this retinol and clearing my skin. I have sensitive skin, so I was in the sun. Long story. Anyway, I’m trying some breast milk,” Williams said, pouring breast milk on a cloth and dabbing it under her eye. “It works for my kid. They say put breast milk on everything, and I have a lot extra so I’m gonna try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes.”

Immediately, Williams noted that she felt some relief.

“It already feels better because, like, it hurts,” she explained. “I’ll let you guys know how it goes.”

While fans didn’t judge her skincare method, they did offer some alternatives.

“Put organic castor oil. Takes away dark circles and heals at the same time,” one comment read. A second added, “Good morning. Put castor oil under eyes for dark spots. It’s magical. Be careful w/retinol it messed me up.”

The breast milk, as Williams noted, was from her own store. She shares two daughters with husband Alexis Ohanian: Olympia, 6, and Adira, 3 months. Williams recently revealed that Olympia already “loves” being a big sister.

“She’s navigating it,” she told Entertainment Tonight last month. “Adira’s, like, a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis.”

Before Adira’s birth, Olympia “prayed for a sister,” Williams added. “She’s been happy about how everything’s worked out.”

The tennis pro admitted she was “worried” before welcoming her second child. “I was like, ‘OK, I don’t know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia,’” Williams added. “I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out.”

Since becoming a mom, Williams has been honest about her mental health, revealing in 2018 that she struggled with “postpartum emotions.”

“Last week was not easy for me,” Williams shared via Instagram at the time after pulling out of the Rogers Cup. “Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom.”

Just last month, the Olympian told fans she was “not OK” in a candid social media post shared via X (formerly Twitter).

“That’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day,” Williams wrote at the time. “If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow. Love you.”