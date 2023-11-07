Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia couldn’t be happier to have sister Adira in her life.

Williams, 42, opened up about how Olympia, 6, is adjusting to being a big sister at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, November 6. “She’s navigating it. She loves it,” the tennis pro told Entertainment Tonight. “Adira’s, like, a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis.”

Olympia “prayed for a sister,” Williams — who shares her daughters with husband Alexis Ohanian — gushed to the outlet. “She’s been happy about how everything’s worked out.”

Before Williams gave birth to Adira in August, she admitted, “I was worried. I was like, ‘OK, I don’t know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia.’ I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out.”

Related: Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Court to Met Gala Red Carpet Legend! Serena Williams has overcome every obstacle in her way to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Perhaps even more impressive, she now balances perfecting her game with raising her daughter, Olympia. Williams was born in Saginaw, Michigan, in September 1981. She started playing tennis at age 4 after she, sister […]

In August, a source exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how Williams and Ohanian, 40, were adjusting to a family of four. “Serena is at home happy and recovering,” the insider said. “Everyone’s healthy and it’s going very well.”

The source added, “Alexis is such a hands-on dad and so caring and supportive. He’s loving being surrounded by women and takes the role of girl dad very seriously.”

Through the years, Ohanian has been candid about being a dad through his social media. From creating pancake art and watching movies together to swimming and styling hair, Ohanian makes spending time with his daughters a priority.

Related: Celebrity Kids Following In Their Parents' Athletic Footsteps Strong genes! Shaquille O’Neal’s son Sharif, Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, and more kids are proving to be just as athletic as their parents. The retired professional basketball player’s son transferred to Louisiana State University from the University of California Los Angeles in 2020. He chose the university because people there “didn’t really talk about” his […]

Williams, meanwhile, has kept fans updated about her postpartum journey. In October, she shared via an Instagram photo that she was starting to workout a month after giving birth. “Olympia watching me try to get my ab muscles working again. Here comes fitness,” she captioned the post.

Although Williams has had a smooth recovery from giving birth to Adira, she suffered multiple complications after welcoming Olympia in September 2017, including undergoing an emergency C-section.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Fairy Tale Romance: A Timeline Serving up romance! Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian fell head over heels for one another in 2015 — and they’ve been getting stronger ever since. The professional tennis player and the tech entrepreneur met by chance while staying at the same hotel in Rome. “This guy comes and he just plops down at the table […]

In a 2018 essay she wrote for CNN, she opened about the “life-threatening” experience. “I am so grateful I had access to such an incredible medical team of doctors and nurses at a hospital with state-of-the-art equipment,” she wrote at the time, explaining that she went through multiple surgeries due to blot clots. “They knew exactly how to handle this complicated turn of events. If it weren’t for their professional care, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in 2017.