Pauline Chalamet is expecting her first baby!

The Sex Lives of College Girls star, 32, showed off a sizable baby bump in a long, black, form fitting dress in a photo shared via designer Jeanne Damas’ Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 26. A smiling Chalamet stood stomach to stomach with Damas, who is also pregnant, in the sweet snap.

Pauline, who is Timothée Chalamet’s sister, has not yet addressed the pregnancy via her own Instagram profile and it’s unclear who the father of her baby is. Her last Instagram post was in May, when she uploaded a video of herself getting unapologetically messy while eating an ice cream cone.

Us Weekly has reached out to Pauline’s rep for comment.

Pauline plays college student Kimberly in Sex Lives of College Girls, which premiered on HBO in November 2021. The show was renewed for a third season in December 2022 and filming for the latest installment wrapped earlier this month. While Pauline will return for season 3 along with fellow stars Amrit Kaur and Alyah Chanelle Scott, Reneé Rapp announced her exit from the series in July 2023.

“Thank you [cocreators] Mindy [Kaling], Justin [Noble] and everyone at Max for believing in me. A lot of queer works gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life,” Rapp, 24, wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too. She’s such a tiny part of the representation but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all.”

Rapp will appear in several episodes of season 3 before her exit. Her departure from the show comes after she recalled colleagues questioning her sexuality when she started filming The Sex Lives of College Girls in 2020.

“Somebody asked, ‘Well, you’re only gay for here, right? You’re not really gay in real life?’” she recalled during a September 2023 interview with The Los Angeles Times. “I told them I was bisexual, and they were like, ‘But you have a boyfriend?’”

Rapp later seemed to throw shade at her Sex Lives of College Girls colleagues during a January interview with Vanity Fair.

“The people in my life that I work with now care about me as a person,” she said. “And I think that is a difference from things I’ve experienced in the past.”

With Rapp leaving Sex Lives of College Girls in her past, some fresh faces will be joining the show for season 3. Gracie Lawrence will play transfer student Kacey and Mia Rodgers is set to play international student Taylor. Deadline reported earlier this month that Devin Craig, Ruby Cruz, Michael Provost and Rob Attal have also joined the cast.