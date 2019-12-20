



So sweet. Shawn Johnson twirled her 1-month-old daughter, Drew, around in a Friday, December 20, Instagram video.

“My favorite,” the Olympian gymnast, 27, captioned the Instagram footage. “Dancing with my girl @drewhazeleast. (Yessss mommy shamers… I am sure there is something I am doing very wrong.) #momlife.”

In the mother-daughter video, the Winning Balance author swayed with the infant in her arms while her husband, Andrew East, sang “White Christmas” from behind the camera. At the end of the chorus, the professional football player, 28, said, “Dances with Drew.”

Johnson’s followers showed their support for the Illinois native in the comments. “Looks good to me. Nothing better than dancing with your bebe,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Don’t let the mom-shamers get you down! You’re doing AMAZING!”

The couple, who wed in 2016, welcomed their baby girl in November. “You are our everything,” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned their daughter’s social media debut. “Welcome to the world baby girl.”

That same week, the “Couple Things” podcast hosts revealed Drew’s name. “We had a ton of names for boys, but we actually decided on her name like three years ago,” Johnson told Us Weekly exclusively about the moniker. “We were randomly hiking the Grand Canyon and talked about baby names and were like, ‘We want Drew.’ And I love Drew Hazel. So we’ve had that one forever.”

The Flip Side author added, “I thought it’d be really cute to name our first girl after her daddy and then Hazel is my great-grandma.”

Johnson is loving life with her little one, especially Drew’s relationship with East. “He is truly the most patient individual ever,” she gushed to Us about the Indiana native earlier this month. “When I’m having meltdowns because she’s crying and I can’t figure out why, he’s just so chill and the most amazing dad. He gets up at 2 a.m. and feeds her, like, ‘No, you sleep. You took it yesterday.”

Seeing her husband bond with her daughter has given Johnson a better understanding of how much he loves her. “I can’t, like, separate myself and see how my husband loves me,” she explained. “But to be able to stand back and see how your husband loves your child is just the most beautiful thing I’ve ever witnessed.”