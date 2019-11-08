



Like father, like daughter! Shawn Johnson revealed her daughter’s name on Friday, November 8, and it’s an adorable nod to her husband, Andrew East.

“Drew Hazel East,” the Olympic gymnast, 27, captioned an Instagram family photo taken by Teale Photography. “8lbs 8oz. 20.5 inches long. 10/29/19. Named after the most incredible person I know… her daddy.”

The professional football player, 28, shared his baby girl’s moniker with throwback footage from the hospital, captioned, “Never cried and laughed at the same time before but this day was full of it.” In the video, the new dad told his and Johnson’s parents about their newborn grandchild.

The couple, who wed in April 2016, announced their daughter’s arrival on Monday, November 4. “You are our everything,” the Winning Balance author captioned a black-and-white photo. “Welcome to the world baby girl.”

On Thursday, November 7, the Iowa native opened up about her 22-hour labor — and why she was initially disappointed in herself for not delivering the little one naturally.

“22 hours of labor to end in a C-section,” Johnson captioned an Instagram upload. “I went in with such a stubborn mindset of thinking the only way I could bring our baby into the world was naturally. No meds no intervention. At 14 hours when I chose to get an epidural, I felt guilty. At 22 hours when we were told I had to get a C-section, I felt like I had failed. But after holding our sweet girl in my arms and being told everything went well and she had made it to us safely I could have cared less. My/our world no longer has anything to do with us but everything to do with her. It’s all for her and I will forever do anything for this girl that I love more than I ever could imagine. A love no one can ever prepare you for.”

The Dancing With the Stars season 8 winner added, “@andreweast I meant it in the hospital when I said you will forever be my number one but she will now forever be OUR number one together. Thank you to the incredible doctors and nurses who brought our baby girl into the world safely and to the best husband/daddy in the world for being there every step of the way.”

She and the Indiana native suffered a pregnancy loss in 2017 and announced in April that they were expecting again. “It is really scary for us just because of what happened last time, but we’re just praying that this one … that we make it all the way,” Johnson said on her Instagram Story at the time.