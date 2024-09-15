Bachelor in Paradise alums Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs enlisted the help of Olympians Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles for son Benson’s first steps.

“All Benny needed was an Olympic-sized gym and the training/support of @Baby Jo and @Simone Biles to take his first steps,” Kufrin, 34, captioned a video shared via TikTok on Saturday, September 15, where they visited rehearsals for the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour.

In the video, Chiles, 23, holds 7-month-old Benny’s hands to stabilize him as he walks across the gymnastics mat toward his parents. At the last second, she lets go, and Benny takes his first tiny steps into his dad’s arms, a milestone that was met with cheers of joy from his parents. Another clip showed Benny’s little feet walking across a balance beam, this time with even more assistance from Jacobs, 31.

Kufrin and Jacobs had done previous stints in Bachelor Nation before they finally met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. (Kufrin won season 22 of The Bachelor and was the lead on season 14 of The Bachelorette, while Jacobs was a contestant on season 17 of The Bachelorette.) The couple tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in October 2023, a few weeks before she gave birth to Benson.

​​“I would say [it was] as easy as it could be,” Kufrin exclusively told Us Weekly in June regarding her relationship with Jacobs. “We got married three weeks after Benny was born and I felt like we were [already] married. In that regard, things still feel the same and nothing’s really changed other than signing the marriage certificate.”

As for the gymnasts, Biles returned home from the 2024 Paris Olympics in August with three gold medals and one silver, bringing her overall Olympic medal count to 11. This accomplishment made her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history.

Chiles, on the other hand, scored bronze in the women’s floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, she was stripped of the honor following an inquiry by the Romanian Olympic committee and the medal was reallocated to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu. Chiles wound up placing fifth.

In August, Biles shared in an interview with People that she wanted to see “justice” for her teammate. “Do we think they did the correct procedures to come to this ruling? No. That’s really why we want that justice for Jordan and why we’re going to keep supporting her and uplifting her,” said Biles.

She added, “And it’s an unfortunate circumstance because something like this has never happened before and it’s truly a shame, but we wish all three girls could get the medal, and unfortunately in gymnastics that’s not the case.”