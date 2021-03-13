Keeping Kody Brown on his toes! The Sister Wives star’s parenting tactics vary based on each spouse.

“That’s the bane of my existence,” the reality star, 52, recently told Us Weekly exclusively of his rules changing from household to household. “They’ve taught me in the polygamous culture, in our religion and so forth, that each wife has to conform to my rules in a home and a household and that went out the window so long ago. Each mother sort of has her own rules. And that is probably one of my biggest struggles.”

The Wyoming native explained, “From one home to the next, the attitudes of how each mother interacts with her children and how the other mothers interact with those same children [differs].”

While the TLC personality establishes his own rules, they don’t last unless his wife “backs [him] up,” the My 4 Wives alum told Us.

Brown’s wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, all have “very different” approaches to screen time, for example. “The screen time is managed differently by every mother every household. When it comes to younger children, it’s earned screen time,” he said. “But when you’re overwhelmed, sometimes screen time is your salvation. So I think just to be fair, we are very guilty of over-allowing overindulging screen time. I don’t feel like I’ve been a good parent that way.”

Kody shares 18 kids with the four women — Aspyn, 25, Mykelti, 24, Paedon, 22, Gwendlyn 19, Ysabel, 17, Truely, 10, with Christine, 48, Mariah, 25, with Meri, 50, Logan, 26, Maddie, 25, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 22, Gabriel, 20, and Savannah, 16, with Janelle, 51, and Dayton, 21, Aurora, 18, Breanna, 15, Solomon, 9, and Ariella, 5, with Robyn, 42.

The wives are currently divided and “living four separate lives,” Kody told Us. “I’m sort of strung out on this relationship conveyor belt,” he explained. “In fact, it seems like my wives are in four different worlds. They’re all actually at different stages of their life.”

Watch the video above to see Kody break down his parenting dos and don’ts, from PDA in front of his kids to dad meltdowns.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi