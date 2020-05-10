Round three! Stacy Keibler and her husband, Jared Pobre, have welcomed their third child.

The star confirmed her daughter’s arrival in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 10, sharing a photo of her tiny newborn and writing, “Today is so special because it’s my first Mother’s Day as a family of five! My heart is filled with so much love 🥰 We are so incredibly blessed to welcome Isabella Faith to our family 💫🙏🏼❤️ Wishing all Mommas out there a very Happy Mother’s Day 🌷”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2019 that the former WWE star, 40, was pregnant with baby No. 3.

Three months later, she and the Future Ads CEO, 45, enjoyed a California babymoon. “One of our favorite traditions is taking a ‘Babymoon’ before each baby arrives,” the athlete captioned a March Instagram slideshow. “In the past we’ve visited special energy vortexes such as Sedona and Kauai. Before baby #3 arrives, Big Sur was the perfect place to slow down, rejuvenate and connect with nature.”

Keibler’s friend Kimberly Van Der Beek commented, “Heaven!”

The couple wed in March 2014 in a secret ceremony in Mexico. They welcomed their daughter, Ava, 5, in 2014, followed by their son, Bodhi, 20 months, in 2018. The couple live in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where they moved to ”seek out improved health and a deeper connection to nature.”

In October 2019, the pair they told Us exclusively that they “absolutely” wanted to add another baby to their brood.

Keibler’s kids are her main priority, the Maryland native went on to tell Us at the time. “I just realized I wanted to take a step back and just focus on family,” she explained. “I was 100 percent [into] parenthood. … I really have taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on my family. It’s No. 1.”

That being said, she and Pobre still balance their parenting responsibilities with their non-toxic skincare brand for men, Caldera + Lab. “We want to have a 60/40 kind of split where we’re able to be extremely present with our children, but also still exercise our minds and be active with building this business,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us. “It’s obviously more of an art than a science.”

The couple didn’t always plan to have kids, Keibler admitted to Fit Pregnancy in 2014.

“Before we met, both Jared and I had told our parents we didn’t think we’d ever get married or have kids,” she told the outlet at the time. “But when you’re with the right person, everything changes. My epiphany happened shortly after Jared and I started dating, and once we both knew, we didn’t hesitate. I just knew I was ready and that there’s no one else in the world I would want to do this with.”