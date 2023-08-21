Pregnant Stassi Schroeder revealed that her family wasn’t spared from the damage caused by Tropical Storm Hilary over the weekend.

“And I was having anxiety about getting the blinds and curtains done in time,” Schroeder, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 20. “My hormones have me legit sobbing right now. Our nursery 😭.”

Schroeder’s post included a video that showed water dripping down from light fixtures built into the ceiling. She and husband Beau Clark had placed towels on the ground to absorb some of the moisture, which had already started causing the paint on the walls to bubble.

Clark, 43, also shared footage of the damage via Instagram. “What are the odds we can fix this before the baby arrives?” he wrote in his caption, asking his followers whether they had any recommendations for good contractors.

Schroeder announced in March that she and Clark, who tied the knot in 2020, are expecting their second child. The couple are also the parents of daughter Hartford, 2.

“I wish I could say that I had one of those Hallmark moments in finding out that I was pregnant, and I actually planned on having one,” Schroeder exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “I was gonna take a pregnancy test when the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, because that was, like, the day that definitely you’ll be able to tell [if you’re pregnant] by then. [But] I’m impatient and I couldn’t wait.”

Instead of waiting for the holiday, Schroeder took the test a few days early — but she has no regrets. “It was so anticlimactic, but the best ever,” she told Us. “I wish I had that story to be like, ‘We found out at New Year’s Eve,’ [but] no.”

Schroeder and Clark are two of many celebrities who shared footage of Tropical Storm Hilary, which happened to coincide with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that struck near Ojai, California, on Sunday. Hilary — downgraded from a hurricane earlier on Sunday — made landfall in Baja California, Mexico, before traveling north to San Diego, Los Angeles and other Southern California cities. It is the first tropical storm to hit California in 26 years.

The National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office said on Monday, August 21, that “virtually all rainfall daily records” for the area had been broken by 3 a.m. PT that morning. Downtown L.A. received 2.38 inches of rain, while UCLA’s campus saw 4.26 inches.

In Nevada, meanwhile, officials are concerned about possible flash floods in the western Mojave Desert, calling it “an exceedingly rare occurrence.”