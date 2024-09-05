Stassi Schroeder is getting candid about her past mental health struggles — including her experience with self-harm.

“When I look at myself naked, Hartford will see a little line, and she’ll be like, ‘Mommy, ouchie,’” Schroeder, 36, told Bustle in an interview published on Thursday, September 5, referring to her 3-year-old daughter. “I’m like, ‘Oh, God, that feels dirty. How will I ever explain to her that this was something that I chose?’”

Schroeder starred on Vanderpump Rules for eight seasons, getting fired from Bravo in 2020 following a controversy with former costar Faith Stowers. While she showcased the ups and downs in her romantic relationships, the reality star largely kept her experience with self-harm, suicidal ideation and Adderall addiction out of the public eye. These are all topics fans will read about in her third book, You Can’t Have It All: The Basic B*tch Guide to Taking the Pressure Off, set to be released on Tuesday, September 10.

“It just feels like it’s been a secret, and I don’t like secrets,” Schroeder explained to Bustle about going public with her mental health struggles. “I think that’s part of maybe why I do what I do — podcasts, just living out loud. Because there is this feeling of: ‘I’m free. Everyone knows my s–t. I don’t have to hide anything.’”

Since leaving VPR, Schroeder has focused on life as a mom — until now. (She and husband Beau Clark share Hartford and son Messer, 11 months.) Nearly one month before her book release, it was announced that Schroeder would be making her highly anticipated return to reality TV. She’s set to appear on the second season of Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa.

“I never felt like I was completely done with reality TV,” she said during the same Bustle interview. “I knew it would have to be what feels authentic to who we are as a family, and Beau was super supportive of the idea.”

Schroeder also inked her own development deal with the streamer, which includes her own show, titled Stassi Says.

“Are you under the impression that I wouldn’t go back to reality TV?” the Bravo alum quipped. “I love reality TV. Even through all of the s–t, how it makes you a psychopath, [how] it’s not good for your mental health, I still enjoy doing it. I know that there’s something out there that will make sense that won’t be cat fighting, and it will be safe for my kids, my marriage.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.