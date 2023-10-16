Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are loving life as a family of four.

Before becoming a mother, Schroeder discussed her excitement about having kids with Clark. “I’m ready to have a baby. I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom,” the reality star, who exchanged vows with Clark in 2020 and 2022, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of her first wedding. “So I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path. I know I want to be a mom.”

Schroeder and Clark welcomed their first child, daughter Hartford, in January 2021. Two years later, the Vanderpump Rules alum announced that she was expecting a baby boy.

“It is my fantasy to have a s—t ton of children, a lot of them. When I think about what I want my children’s lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible,” she shared with Us in March 2023. “I’m like, ‘If I had a third, how would I give that one as much attention as these other two?’ So at this point, I feel like two is a great number for me, but never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today’s the day. You never know.”

Schroeder gave birth to her and Clark’s son, Messer, six months later.

Scroll on for the sweetest photos of Schroeder and Clark’s baby boy: