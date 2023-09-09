A new baby boy in town! Stassi Schroeder has welcomed her second child with her husband, Beau Clark.

“MESSER RHYS CLARK, born at 12:04 am on September 7th, 7 lbs 14 oz, 19.5 inches,” Schroeder, 35, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 9. “We love him so much already, send prayers Hartford doesn’t terrorize him.”

The former reality star announced her pregnancy via Instagram in March. “Secrets stress me out,” Schroeder captioned the post, showing off her baby bump while cuddling with her 2-year-old daughter Hartford. “Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

As for Clark, he wrote, “Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump 💫,” alongside more pregnancy reveal photos.

One of the photos captured a moment where the former Vanderpump Rules star and the actor showed a sonogram to Hartford. In the other photo included, the pair were dressed up while Clark touched his wife’s baby bump.

Related: The Next Generation! See 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Babies Bravo babies! Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and more Vanderpump Rules personalities have started their families. The Next Level Basic author became a mom in January 2021, giving birth to daughter Hartford with her husband, Beau Clark. “Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” the Louisiana native captioned her infant’s […]

The Off With My Head author also gave her fans a sneak peak of the pregnancy on her Instagram story. She showed off her bare bump in the bathroom mirror, while sharing that the baby news was actually first announced on the couple’s joint podcast, “The Good the Bad the Baby.”

“We had to come here first because we had to tell y’all first,” she said in a clip from the episode.

Less than two weeks after the announcement, she also revealed the sex of the baby on the podcast. “I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy,” Schroeder told her listeners. “I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe. … I don’t know how to f–king explain it.”

Shortly after, she exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about her expanding family. “It is my fantasy to have a s—t ton of children, a lot of them,” Schroeder said. “But children are really expensive. I’m discovering as life goes on — they’re very expensive and I feel like they’re the most time-consuming thing in the entire world.”

When asked whether they will have baby No. 3, she responded: “When I think about what I want my children’s lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible. I’m like, ‘If I had a third, how would I give that one as much attention as these other two?’ So at this point, I feel like two is a great number for me, but never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today’s the day. You never know.”

In the same month of her pregnancy announcement, the New Orleans native revealed she is going back on tour for Straight Up With Stassi Live, featuring Clark and Taylor Strecker.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2023: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year New year, new babies! Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Johnson and more stars have welcomed children in 2023. The Cravings founder, who married John Legend in 2013, gave birth to the couple’s rainbow baby, daughter Esti Maxine, on January 13. “What a blessed day,” the “All of Me” crooner gushed during a private concert that evening, per […]

“It’s been 3 years since we last toured and we’re FINALLY hitting the road again!! Needless to say, there’s lots to catch up on,” she wrote via Instagram. “PS I already have 4 different sparkly bump-friendly OOTDs ready to go ✨”

When speaking to Us, the podcaster detailed her thought process behind being pregnant while on tour. “I was actually putting off trying to get pregnant because I wanted to go on tour. I was like, ‘OK, 2022 spring, we’re gonna finally have our wedding [and] spring 2023, let’s plan for the tour.’ And then I thought to myself, ‘Well, I really wanna get pregnant, but I can’t go on tour and not have Aperol spritzes,’” she said. “[But] then I had this moment where I realized that being pregnant [and] having another kid is what I want more than anything in the world, more than going on tour.”

The Bravo alum continued: “And so I was like, ‘Actually, this is gonna be really fun,’ because I feel like I’ll be way more focused, I’ll be way more motivated and there’s something that, like, happens when I get pregnant where I just feel like I want to do more, more, more, more. So, I just feel like this is gonna be a completely different experience than what it was like the first time I went on tour.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

Less than a year before sharing their baby news, Schroeder and Clark celebrated their second wedding in Italy. Although they initially tied the knot in September 2020 in a backyard ceremony, the twosome waited until COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to throw a bigger party.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The TV personality became a mom in January 2021 when Hartford was born, but she always knew motherhood was in her future.

“I’m ready to have a baby,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019. “I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. So I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path. I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding.”