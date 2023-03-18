Not done yet? Stassi Schroeder, who is currently pregnant with her second child, isn’t ruling out having more kids with husband Beau Clark in the future.

“It is my fantasy to have a s—t ton of children, a lot of them,” Schroeder, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her Mommy Dearest tour. “But children are really expensive. I’m discovering as life goes on — they’re very expensive and I feel like they’re the most time-consuming thing in the entire world.”

The former Bravo star is taking her time when it comes to any future decisions about expanding her family.

“When I think about what I want my children’s lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘If I had a third, how would I give that one as much attention as these other two?’ So at this point, I feel like two is a great number for me, but never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today’s the day. You never know.”

Schroeder, who shares daughter Hartford, 2, with Clark, 42, is currently getting ready for her son’s arrival by turning her closet room into a nursery.

“It’s so sad. I mean, my closet room is the best. I have dreamt about having a closet room for as long as I can remember. It’s something that I am very proud of. I worked hard to be able to have it and when I go in it, I feel nothing but pure joy. And that was another thing that was holding me back on trying to get pregnant,” she shared with Us. “Then I just woke up one day and was like, ‘What the f—k am I talking about? I can get rid of the stupid closet room.’ The closet room is going away and I’m purging my closet. I don’t need half the s—t that’s in there anyway and that is going to be a nursery.”

The Louisiana native said it “wasn’t that hard” to say goodbye to the room, adding, “I don’t know if just becoming a mom makes you way more selfless or something like that. Or if just I’m that excited to have another baby. I know how lucky I am to get pregnant and have another baby.”

Schroeder continued: “But the second that I found out I was pregnant, I walked into that closet and was just like, ‘I don’t need you.’ I looked at half of my shoes and I’m like, ‘I don’t need you either. I loved you, but right now you’re just art and collecting dust.'”

Earlier this month, the Vanderpump Rules alum surprised fans when she announced she is expecting a second child. “Secrets stress me out,” she captioned an Instagram post. “Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

Before Schroeder welcomes another baby, however, she is looking forward to going on her live podcast tour.

“I was actually putting off trying to get pregnant because I wanted to go on tour. I was like, ‘OK, 2022 spring, we’re gonna finally have our wedding [and] spring 2023, let’s plan for the tour.’ And then I thought to myself, ‘Well, I really wanna get pregnant, but I can’t go on tour and not have Aperol spritzes,’” Schroeder told Us. “[But] then I had this moment where I realized that being pregnant [and] having another kid is what I want more than anything in the world, more than going on tour.”

The reality TV alum concluded: “And so I was like, ‘Actually, this is gonna be really fun,’ because I feel like I’ll be way more focused, I’ll be way more motivated and there’s something that, like, happens when I get pregnant where I just feel like I want to do more, more, more, more. So, I just feel like this is gonna be a completely different experience than what it was like the first time I went on tour.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones