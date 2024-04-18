Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, planned their fourth pregnancy around the NBA star’s 2024 Paris Olympics debut, Stephen revealed in a new interview.

“We thought about it ahead of time, which was nice,” the Golden State Warriors point guard, 36, told the Associated Press on Wednesday, April 17. “If the timing didn’t work at a certain month in the fall, we actually would have made a different decision knowing the Olympics were on the radar. So, thankfully, the Lord looked out for us and if everything goes to plan, I’ll be available this summer.”

Stephen was one of the 12 players named on the 2024 Olympics roster by the USA Men’s Basketball team on Wednesday. Other star athletes who made the cut include LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis. The Summer Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11 in France.

Ayesha, 35, announced that the couple was expecting baby No. 4 in March via a cover story for her Sweet July magazine.

“For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done. We said, ‘Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again,'” she wrote. “And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again.”

She continued, “For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

Stephen and Ayesha tied the knot in July 2011 after three years of dating. The longtime couple share three children together: daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, as well as son Canon, 5.

While speaking to Us Weekly at the Voices of Beauty Summit in March, the best-selling cookbook author opened up about her fourth pregnancy and how it’s different from her other pregnancies.

“I think I love being a little bit older,” the Ayesha’s Home Cooking host explained. “There’s a level of appreciation and gratitude that I think I didn’t have before, but I think knowing in certainty that this is my last pregnancy, I don’t know, it feels different.”

She continued, “Every little thing is just so important to me. I’m savoring it. And I felt like crap the entire time, but that silver lining is, like, I know what’s on the other side. And so, it’s made things progress extremely fast this time.”